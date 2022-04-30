MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

MYR Group stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

