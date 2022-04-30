MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.