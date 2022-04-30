National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $309.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $396.10 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $431.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.39. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

