National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NESR. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

