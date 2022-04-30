National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

