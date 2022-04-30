National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

