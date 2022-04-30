National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 2,803,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.
In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Instruments (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.