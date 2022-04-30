National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 2,803,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

