Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

