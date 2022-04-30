Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

