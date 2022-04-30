nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NDVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,055. nDivision has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About nDivision (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nDivision (NDVN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.