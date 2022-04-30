nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDVN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,055. nDivision has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

nDivision Inc provides managed information technology (IT) services and project-based professional services in the IT industry. The company offers single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, automations, smart IT support, autonomic managed services, and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises.

