Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLLSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nel ASA from 21.00 to 24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

