Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.55 ($93.06).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €76.28 ($82.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

