Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.55 ($93.06).

Nemetschek stock opened at €76.28 ($82.02) on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a one year high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.10. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

