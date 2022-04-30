Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.55 ($93.06).

Shares of NEM opened at €76.28 ($82.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €80.75 and a 200 day moving average of €91.10. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($124.89).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

