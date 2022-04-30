NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NeoGames stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 63.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

