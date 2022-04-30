NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,221. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

