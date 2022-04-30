NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $54.74.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

