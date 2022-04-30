NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 680,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 517,533 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 806.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 174,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

