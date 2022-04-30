Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in April

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 25.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 16.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
