NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NTGR opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

