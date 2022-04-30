NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,978. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a P/E ratio of 240.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.