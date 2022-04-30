NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,978. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a P/E ratio of 240.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
