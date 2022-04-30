Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 56.1% in April

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 103,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,362. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

