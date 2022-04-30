New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

GBR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,784. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

