New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 30,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,449. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its position in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.