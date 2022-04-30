Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCMGY traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.77. 84,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

