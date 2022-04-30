Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.
In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
