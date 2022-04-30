Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.