NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $324.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.36. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $378.63.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

