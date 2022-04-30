Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.41 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

NYSE NEM opened at $72.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Newmont by 67.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

