Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in April

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Newrange Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold (Get Rating)

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.