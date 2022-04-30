Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in April

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Newrange Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Newrange Gold (Get Rating)
