Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NEXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.