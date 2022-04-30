NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXNF opened at $0.36 on Friday. NEXE Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
