NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXDT stock traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.46. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 11.53 and a 1 year high of 16.15.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 37,635 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 566,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 11,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, with a total value of 165,526.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 153,312 shares of company stock worth $2,300,191 over the last ninety days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.