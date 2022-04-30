NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,234. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $337.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NREF. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.