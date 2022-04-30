NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.