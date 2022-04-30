NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXRT traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
