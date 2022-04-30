NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in April

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

