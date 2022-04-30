NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

