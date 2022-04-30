Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.