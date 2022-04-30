Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

