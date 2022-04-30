Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.