Nokia Oyj Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

NOK stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

