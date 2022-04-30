Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to €5.80 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 99.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

