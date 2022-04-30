Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Lowered to €6.10 at Societe Generale

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.95.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

