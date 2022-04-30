Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in April

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.3 days.
NKRKF remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.