Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in April

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.3 days.

NKRKF remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.