Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a P/E ratio of -278.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

