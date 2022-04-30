Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a PE ratio of -278.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.
About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
