Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to €9.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.49.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.