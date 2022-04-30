Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the March 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

