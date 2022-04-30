Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the March 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.
OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.