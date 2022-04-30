North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $378.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOA shares. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.