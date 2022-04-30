North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$815,085.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

NOA stock opened at C$16.15 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$484.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

